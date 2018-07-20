A Mongrel Mob member has admitted slashing a man's leg with an axe during a daylight gang fight on a busy Rotorua road.

George Alan Perham pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared in the Rotorua District Court this week.

The police's summary of facts detailing the incident has just been released to the Rotorua Daily Post by the court.

The 47-year-old, from Rotorua, was a member of the Maketu chapter of the Mongrel Mob and the victim was a Black Power gang member, the summary said.

On Monday June 18 at 8.50am, Perham and five associates were travelling southbound on Old Taupo Rd in Perham's Nissan truck.

Police at incident on Old Taupo Rd on July 18. Photo/file

Perham and at least two of his associates were wearing clothing prominently displaying the Maketu Mongrel Mob gang patch and two others were wearing a red cap and a red bandanna respectively, the summary said

As the group got near the intersection with View Rd, they saw the victim outside his vehicle in the northbound lane.

Perham stopped his vehicle in the morning traffic and walked across the road with an axe into the northbound lane with the intention of assaulting the victim, the summary said.

The victim saw Perham approaching and ran back to his van, climbing into the driver's seat.

Perham and his group surrounded the van and opened several doors. Perham began smashing the van's windows with the axe, the summary said.

One of the associates got hold of the victim's leg and held it taut outside the van while Perham swung the axe up over his head, the summary said.

As he brought it down, the associate let go of the leg at the last moment. The axe caught the victim on the calf causing a substantial wound.

The summary said Perham went to take a second strike, stopping midway through the swing. He then struck the van window with the axe causing it to smash.

Perham and his associates then returned to the truck and drove off.

The victim was admitted to Rotorua Hospital's emergency department where he underwent surgery for his wound.

When police spoke to Perham, he declined to comment or provide an explanation.

During Monday's court appearance, several members of the public were present in the public gallery.

Rotorua courthouse. Photo/file

When Judge Tony Snell entered, a few people refused to stand when the registrar asked the public to all rise.

Everyone except one man eventually stood, with the man refusing to stand telling security staff he refused to acknowledge the court.

Judge Snell then cleared the courtroom.

Perham's lawyer, Jonathan Temm, entered the guilty plea on client's behalf, who appeared via audio visual link.

A charge of participating in a criminal group was withdrawn by police.

Judge Snell remanded Perham in custody to reappear for sentencing on September 21.

He also issued Perham with his first warning under the three strikes legislation, which ensures third-time offenders who committed violent or sexual offences received the maximum sentence and no parole.

The charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.