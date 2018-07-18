A teenager who died after he was struck by a car outside an Auckland party on July 7 was known as a "very talented, humble" young man.

Xavier Browne was rushed to Auckland City hospital after the incident but died later in the week.

The 19-year-old was attending a house party on Casuarina Rd that was being hosted by a Facebook performance and event venue: The Mason.

Posted on the party's Facebook event on July 8, The Mason said the party finished an hour early only because "someone got hit by a car outside and is in critical condition".

Four days later the group wanted to thank those who attended for being "such a good crowd" but acknowledged the death of Browne.

"A moment of silence tho for the braddah who got hit by a car, apparantly he died. We are not entirely informed of this entire situation but it was beyond our power to do anything about it that day [sic]," they posted on July 12.

The incident happened around 10.30pm with a man who attended the party telling the Herald "there were easily a hundred people there".

A police spokesperson said no one had been charged in relation to the crash and the serious crash unit investigation remains ongoing.