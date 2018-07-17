There have been tears and celebrations today as a dog snatched three months ago outside an Auckland burger bar has been reunited with her owner.

An Avondale family has been in shock since their much-loved dog Bowie was stolen while tied to a post for a few minutes outside New Lynn BurgerFuel on an April evening.

Mother-of-two Jo Hodge could see 6-month-old cavoodle Bowie from inside the Great North Rd burger bar while she waited for her order.

She turned away when her order was ready, and when she turned back to leave the shop Bowie was gone.

Advertisement

Today, she has been reunited with her much-loved canine companion at the Manukau Auckland Council Animal Shelter.

Jo Hodge reunited with cavoodle Bowie this morning. Photo / Auckland Council Animal Shelters

In a Facebook post Auckland Council Animal Shelters said Auckland Council received a call last night from a family whom Bowie had followed home in Manurewa.

As she had a microchip, the Manukau shelter staff were able to search all the databases with her number this morning.

They contacted Hodge with the good news and she came straight to the shelter.

Jo Hodge reunited with cavoodle Bowie this morning. Photo / Auckland Council Animal Shelters

"There were lots of tears of joy and smiles from the staff," the post read.

Bowie, a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and who was named after singer David Bowie, has been a member of the family since they bought her just before Christmas, when she was 8 weeks old. Son Huxley, 5, calls her "our furry sister".

Jo Hodge reunited with cavoodle Bowie this morning. Photo / Auckland Council Animal Shelters

Auckland Council Animal Shelters said the case proved microchipping was critical for every dog to have.

"It helps reunite dogs with owners in all situations even when having been stolen."