An Auckland construction worker has died after being crushed by machinery.
The accident took place yesterday on a construction site on Mamaku Drive in Massey about 3pm.
The man was driving a soil compactor when it rolled down a hill trapping him underneath, Newshub reported.
St John said the man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
A police spokesman said this morning the man had died in hospital overnight.
The death has been referred to the coroner and WorkSafe is investigating.