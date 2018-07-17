An Auckland construction worker has died after being crushed by machinery.

The accident took place yesterday on a construction site on Mamaku Drive in Massey about 3pm.

The man was driving a soil compactor when it rolled down a hill trapping him underneath, Newshub reported.

St John said the man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokesman said this morning the man had died in hospital overnight.

The death has been referred to the coroner and WorkSafe is investigating.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Forestry worker killed in accident near Nelson named

17 Jul, 2018 12:53pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Man critically injured in Massey construction site accident

17 Jul, 2018 7:57pm
Quick Read
BUSINESS

Port workers ill: No evidence of toxic gas

18 Jul, 2018 12:00pm
3 minutes to read

Tragic circumstances of Auckland double-decker fatal fall revealed

10 Jul, 2018 3:03pm
2 minutes to read