Traffic is slowly starting to build up on citybound sections of Auckland's motorway network.
However, as at 6.45am it would be nothing heavier than usual, with no significant crashes or breakdowns holding up traffic.
Outside the motorway network, Te Atatu Rd remained closed between Tirimoana Rd and Divich Ave due to a fatal crash yesterday.
The road would re-open after a crash investigation was complete.
South of Auckland State Highway 1 remained closed just south of Hampton Downs after a truck roll yesterday.
Diversions were in place.
Due to a large new slip between Ruamahunga and Tapu the SH25 Thames Coast Rd was again closed.
Northern Motorway
Northbound:
Free flowing.
Citybound: Moderate and building between Greville Rd and Northcote Rd.
Southern Motorway
Southbound: Free flowing.
Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini and slow through Mt Wellington.
Northwestern Motorway
Westbound: Free flowing.
Citybound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.
Southwestern Motorway
Northbound: Free flowing.
Southbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Northbound Free flowing.