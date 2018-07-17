Traffic is slowly starting to build up on citybound sections of Auckland's motorway network.

However, as at 6.45am it would be nothing heavier than usual, with no significant crashes or breakdowns holding up traffic.

Outside the motorway network, Te Atatu Rd remained closed between Tirimoana Rd and Divich Ave due to a fatal crash yesterday.

The road would re-open after a crash investigation was complete.

Advertisement

UPDATE 4.40PM

The road remains CLOSED and a crane is required to remove the truck, so the road is expected to remain closed for some time. Continue using the detour route & expect delays on approaches of the closure. Detour: https://t.co/6d3ncHn54c. ^MF https://t.co/mQlGdS9l1g — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 17, 2018

South of Auckland State Highway 1 remained closed just south of Hampton Downs after a truck roll yesterday.

Diversions were in place.

Due to a large new slip between Ruamahunga and Tapu the SH25 Thames Coast Rd was again closed.

SH25 COROMANDEL TO THAMES - NEW SLIP - ROAD CLOSED - 6:15AM, WED 18 JUL

Due to a large new slip between Ruamahunga & Tapu the #SH25 Thames Coast Rd is again CLOSED until full assessments can occur this morning: https://t.co/x4vkV4MPlA ^TP pic.twitter.com/Avd4LViujI — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 17, 2018

Northern Motorway

Northbound:

Free flowing.

Citybound: Moderate and building between Greville Rd and Northcote Rd.

Southern Motorway

Southbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Heavy between Papakura and Takanini and slow through Mt Wellington.

Northwestern Motorway

Westbound: Free flowing.

Citybound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound Free flowing.

Southwestern Motorway

Northbound: Free flowing.

Southbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Northbound Free flowing.