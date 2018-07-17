A teenager has pleaded guilty to all four charges in relation to the Rothesay Bay vehicle crash that killed 17-year-old Robbie Cederwall.

Sobbing could be heard in the North Shore District Court today after the pleas were entered.

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the driver.

Defence lawyer Steve Cullen said the 18-year-old defendant was "caught up in quite devastating circumstances".

He was in employment and it was causing him enormous stress thinking of the fallout, Cullen said.

The defendant had engaged in counselling and wanted to go through the restorative justice process.

"It's technically the first appearance on three of the four matters before the court," Cullen said.

The defendant was originally charged with dangerous driving causing injury but on Monday police added three more charges - that he drove dangerously causing death, failing to stop or ascertain injury and excess breath alcohol for a person under 20.

Shortly after midnight on June 24 a Toyota Hilux, with several people in the vehicle and on the tray, was reportedly doing doughnuts on the beach before it rolled.

Police said the vehicle was righted and the driver fled the scene.

Robbie was seriously injured in the crash and died in hospital on June 26.

His vital organs were donated, saving five other lives, his family said.

After his death his family said he was known for his "infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality".

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him."