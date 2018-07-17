A social enterprise set up to help feed needy Kiwi kids will give out its last orders next month.

Fill Their Lunchbox was set up by young chef Ben Atkinson in 2015 with the idea of helping impoverished children in Christchurch, where he lives.

The now 32-year-old launched the idea, delivering healthy packed lunches to a handful of low-decile schools in the region.

The venture has since delivered more than 54,000 lunches to children with the help of its "buy one, gift two'' scheme. By buying one of its prepared lunches, members of the public enable Fill Their Lunchbox to give two nutritious lunches to needy children in Canterbury.

Atkinson took to the group's official social media accounts to make the big announcement today.

"Sadly, with a heavy heart, I'm announcing on behalf of Fill Their Lunchbox that as of August 10, we will be shutting our doors," he said.

"It's a sad announcement, but at the same time, we don't see it as a failure. It's a time for us to reflect the many success of Fill Their Lunchbox."

Social enterprise Fill Their Lunchbox, established in 2015, is shutting up shop on August 10. Photo / Fill Their Lunchbox

"To date, we've donated over 54,000 lunches to Canterbury kids in need.

"We've been able to give them the opportunity to learn on an equal playing field to other kids that typically get to eat well every day.

"We've given them a chance to understand that there's actually people out there that care about them and that hope they're doing okay.''

Atkinson acknowledged those behind the initiative had faced struggles, particularly in the past year, that had proven difficult - both emotionally and financially.

He revealed that some weeks he had struggled to pay for his rent.

"Some weeks I don't eat very well. It means there's a lot of sacrifices from me, personally.''

Despite doors officially closing in a few weeks, Atkinson said there was a hope to continue work to help do something about child poverty.