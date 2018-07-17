Police investigating two dairy robberies in Dunedin this week continue to hunt the culprits who they say may be trying to sell cigarettes they stole.

The first robbery occurred on Sunday night at the Stadium Dairy. The second occurred at the Elgin Food Market on Monday night, about 8.40pm.

In the latest update from authorities, police said they had not yet ruled out whether the two incidents were connected and were still considering that possibility as part of their investigation.

Authorities also appealed to anyone in the area who was aware of anyone offering tobacco products for sale.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said a vehicle that was used in a petrol drive-off incident on Sunday, from a petrol station in Dunedin, was found abandoned in the town of Milton today.

"Police have not connected this vehicle to the two offences.

"But a red vehicle was seen by witnesses in the vicinity at the time these [robberies] occurred.''

There are 12 investigators working on the case. Officer in charge Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross acknowledged the impact the robberies had had on staff working those days.

"Being the victim of a robbery is an extremely traumatic experience.

"No amount of property is worth putting yourself at risk of injury. The property is what they want - and that can be replaced.''

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

• Can you help? Call Dunedin Central Police Station: (03) 471 4800 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.