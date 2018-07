A construction worker was trapped and critically injured after an accident involving a large piece of machinery in Massey today.

The accident took place on a construction site on Mamaku Drive in Massey about 3pm.

The man was driving a soil compactor when it rolled down a hill trapping him underneath, Newshub reported.

St John said the man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The police Serious Crash Unit had been notified and Worksafe are investigating.