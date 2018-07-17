Police are appealing for sightings of a light-coloured 4x4 as they continue to investigate the murder of Mitchell Paterson at McLaren Falls.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw vehicles in the vicinity of McLaren Falls, lower Kaimai McLaren Falls Rd between the hours of 5am and 7.30am on Friday July 13.

"We are particularly interested in any light-coloured 4x4 and any other vehicles that appeared to be travelling in convoy or singular in and around the McLaren Falls area," police said.

Paterson's body was found in the water below McLaren Falls Bridge in Tauranga on Friday.

The homicide investigation into Mitchell's death covers both the Bay of Plenty and Waikato areas.



Police said a number of people had been spoken to and were assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone who had contact with Paterson on July 12 or 13 were asked to contact police to help them reconstruct the events that led to his death.

Contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.