Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a factory in South Auckland this afternoon.

A fire service communications spokesman said a call was received at 3.15pm after a stack of pallets caught fire within the factory on Bairds Rd in Otara.

Thirteen fire service units are attending the blaze, which is not yet under control.

The spokesman said there had been no reports of injuries at this stage, and the fire was expected to be brought under control shortly.