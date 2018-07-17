A woman whose drug dealing was uncovered during an investigation related to a record 500kg meth bust in 2016 has been jailed for five years and five months.

Arna Iwi Odette Smith was sentenced in the Auckland High Court on six charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply and one representative charge of supplying methamphetamine.

Smith supplied more than a quarter of a kilogram of methamphetamine in the last quarter of 2016. She pleaded guilty in May 2017, five and half months after she was charged.

Justice Mathew Downs gave Smith discounts on a starting point of seven and a half years for a guilty plea, the impact on her four children and attempts at rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Justice Downs noted that Smith used methamphetamine herself, and had begun - but not finished - a rehabilitation programme.

"You describe using methamphetamine at least four or five times a week. Clearly, you have, or at least had, a drug problem."

"On 2 June 2017, another judge granted you bail so you could complete a residential rehabilitation programme.

"Five days before the end of that programme, you breached bail by leaving the institution

and associated programme. You were remanded in custody on 7 November 2017. The judge who did so told you, 'you blew it'."

"You sought bail again on 9 February 2018. Bail was declined: there was insufficient confidence you would not revert to your habits."

Smith's offences were discovered during investigations related to a 500kg methamphetamine bust in the Far North in June 2016.

A number of people were found to be involved in importation of the methamphetamine, including one who was sentenced to 24 years in prison.