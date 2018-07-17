A man accused of pointing a sawn-off shot gun at police as they carried out a search on a Hamilton home is set to fight the charge.

Leon Colin Wilson reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today after his arrest on Sunday night at a house on Pohutukawa Dr, Pukete.

Officers were at the property looking for suspects associated with the murder of Ngaruawahia man Mitchell Paterson, whose body was found in water under the McLaren Falls Bridge on Friday morning.

James Lee Green, 27, of Western Bay of Plenty, was arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder in helping another man - still being sought by police - evade arrest.

Advertisement

Green was remanded in custody and will reappear in Hamilton District Court later this month.

Through his lawyer Dave Allan, Wilson, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a shotgun and breaching prison release conditions, however he pleaded not guilty to a charge of presenting a firearm at police officers.

Judge Merelina Burnett convicted Wilson on the two charges and remanded him in custody to reappear in September on the remaining charge.

Meanwhile, Paterson's family are preparing for his funeral which is being held in Ngaruawahia on Thursday.

As well as being a loved son, nephew and friend he was the father of daughter Jazmin.