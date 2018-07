A cyclist has died after he crashed into the Maitai River in Nelson this morning.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the river at the end of Clouston Terrace around 9.45am.

"Initial reports suggest the man was cycling in the area before he went into the river," the spokesperson said.

CPR was performed on the man at the scene but he was unable to be revived. His death has been referred to the coroner.