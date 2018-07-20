The tale behind the five millionth checkout of eBooks via Auckland Libraries' online service is the latest chapter in a very special love story.

Auckland Libraries has just reached the milestone on its electronic-book platform OverDrive.

A Spanish and Portuguese road trip book checked out by Auckland man Ian Hammond broke the mark. It is necessary reading for him as he tries to get in the good books with his fiancee's Spanish parents.

Hammond, a commercial property manager at Foundation One, met his fiancee Corinne Imbert while they were both on holiday in the Bay of Islands.

"I found her very enchanting. We got on really well and now enjoy a wonderful life together where we get to live in New Zealand and Spain."

Imbert is the director of New Zealand Schooling Services, which provides educational support to international students.

Hammond was learning some great road trip locations as well as Spanish so he could better communicate with her parents when they both fly to Spain for Christmas with the family.

Learning the language was really important to Hammond and meant a lot to his fiancee, he said.

"As my language ability increases my interaction with my Spanish family and friends and my appreciation and love of the Spanish culture takes on a much deeper meaning."

The Auckland Public Libraries' electronic collection was fantastic and most people he talked to were surprised at what was available.

OverDrive is used in more than 40,000 libraries and schools across 70 countries.

Auckland Libraries has now joined the 50 libraries, alongside the likes of New York, Boston and Toronto public libraries and the National Library Singapore in the exclusive 5 million checkouts club.

Auckland Libraries' top five branches in terms of proportion of OverDrive e-borrowers are Parnell, Grey Lynn, Central City Library, Albany and Titirangi.