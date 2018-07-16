Police are investigating an incident involving pupils from Waitaki Boys' High School and St Kevin's College that resulted in one pupil allegedly being struck by a car.

The incident, believed to have involved members of both schools' First XV rugby sides, took place at St Kevin's College grounds on the evening of July 4.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said a group of pupils from Waitaki Boys' was believed to have driven to St Kevin's to throw eggs at the school's boarding hostel building.

The Otago Daily Times understands another male, who was not a pupil at Waitaki Boys', was part of the group.

The group was confronted by several St Kevin's pupils, who threw eggs and rocks at the vehicle, Sgt Woodbridge said.

The vehicle's exit was then believed to have been blocked, before the driver allegedly drove the vehicle in the direction of one of the people present and hit a Waitaki Boys' pupil, a member of the First XV, resulting in minor injuries.

Sgt Woodbridge said whether the Waitaki Boys' pupil was hit by mistake or another pupil was a target could not be established.

He said police had spoken to the people involved, but no formal complaint had been laid.

Police were now working with the NZ Transport Agency to identify the registered owner of the vehicle.

Sgt Woodbridge said the incident, which took place two days before the end of the school term and the annual interschool rugby match between the two schools, was uncalled for.

The Otago Daily Times was unable to reach Waitaki Boys' High School rector Darryl Paterson or St Kevin's College board of trustees chairman Steven Bolstridge yesterday.

St Kevin's College principal Paul Olsen was overseas and could not be contacted.