Robyn Wren had an inkling her ewe was pregnant with twins but when she woke to four new lambs in her paddock, she knew something rare had happened.

The ewe, a suffolk cross, had given birth to quadruplets - a feat almost unheard of in the farming community.

The Rotorua woman said she had been told a ewe having quads was incredibly rare but it wasn't the first time she had witnessed it on her lifestyle block.

"Two years ago we had another ewe with quads.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"It must be the ram," she joked.

Wren and her husband Mike have had sheep for 23 years.

"Two years ago was the first time we'd ever seen quads. This current ewe usually has twins so we thought this pregnancy would be the same. When we woke to find four lambs it was definitely a surprise."

She said all four were fit and healthy, "all drinking and with full pukus".

Federated Farmers Rotorua Taupo president Alan Wills said a ewe having quads was "exceptional".

"Twins are pretty common, you'll occasionally get triplets but quads are almost unheard of.

Related articles:

ROTORUA DAILY POST

40 years serving Rotorua's council earns Maxwell top accolade

16 Jul, 2018 5:52pm
2 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Fog cannon prevents robbery at Rotorua dairy

16 Jul, 2018 4:23pm
2 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

$90,000 worth of meth found in police check

16 Jul, 2018 5:30pm
Quick Read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Council seeks solution on homeless shelter

17 Jul, 2018 8:00am
2 minutes to read

"I have a dairy farm but we do have sheep as well and I've never seen quads, it's not normal at all. That's an exceptional ewe they have there."

Wills added that ewes only have two teats so "even with triplets there's a bit of a scuffle".