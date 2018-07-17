A media personality is facing charges in relation to allegations of domestic violence.

The man has been charged with assaulting his wife with intent to injure her.

He has also been charged with assaulting his stepson, on one occasion allegedly striking him with a frying pan.

The media personality appeared in North Shore District Court today and pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Name suppression granted at a previous hearing has been continued.

The charges are historic and the man is alleged to have assaulted his wife between May 31 and June 1 last year.

An alleged assault on the man's wife took place sometime between August 1 and September 21 last year.

Similarly, the incident with the frying pan is alleged to have occurred sometime between August 20 and September 20.