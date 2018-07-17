Colleagues of a man killed in a car crash are fundraising for his pregnant partner.

Parminder "Perry" Singh Jabbal, 27, of Tauranga, died in a head-on collision between his car and a truck on State Highway 36 in the early hours of July 11.

He is survived by his parents and siblings in India as well his Kiwi partner, Saraiah Waerea, 25, who is due to have a son - to be named Parminder Junior - in October.

Jabbal was employed by Healthvision as an in-home carer of people living with illnesses or disabilities when he died.

Healthvision chief executive Claudia Wyss said her team was "heartbroken" by his loss.

"He was a highly valued member of Healthvision - fun, intelligent, enthusiastic and extremely hard working.

"This tragedy has affected his family, friends, clients and all of us at Healthvision in a large way."

The company had put a call to its staff around New Zealand for donations to support Waerea and her baby, Wyss said.

By yesterday afternoon more than $1000 had been raised. They were also looking into setting up a Givealittle page.

Waerea and Jabbal were living together in Tauranga, but after his death, Waerea has moved back to Rotorua.

She was moving between the homes of friends and family while looking for somewhere permanent for her and her baby, but said it was a "struggle" and she appreciated the help offered.