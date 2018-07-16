Auckland train commuters can expect delays and cancellations across the Eastern and Southern lines this morning, Auckland Transport has said.

An emergency service incident occurred near Otahuhu earlier this morning and is the cause of the disruptions.

Eastern Line services from Britomart will terminate at Sylvia Park, while Southern Line services from Britomart will terminate at Penrose.

Fire and emergency services attended Otahuhu Railway Station after members of the public reported that they could smell gas.

Services attended the scene at 8.03am but couldn't find anything out of the ordinary, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman told the Herald.

Please expect delays and cancellations to services across the network due to an emergency service incident near Otahuhu.

