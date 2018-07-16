Police are responding to reports of a motorcyclist crashing into a bridge at Pohuehue.

Police were called to the incident on SH1 south of Warkworth at 7.14am.

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

The southbound lane is closed and a stop/go sign is in place. NZTA has advised that motorists should expect long delays or avoid the area.

Congestion on SH1 has slowed to a crawl between the Valerie Close intersection and Pohuehue Falls.

St John has attended the incident and reports that the patient is in a serious condition, and was transported to Auckland.