Police are responding to reports of a motorcyclist crashing into a bridge at Pohuehue.

Police were called to the incident on SH1 south of Warkworth at 7.14am.

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist had been seriously injured.

The southbound lane is closed and a stop/go sign is in place. NZTA has advised that motorists should expect long delays or avoid the area.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Congestion on SH1 has slowed to a crawl between the Valerie Close intersection and Pohuehue Falls.

St John has attended the incident and reports that the patient is in a serious condition, and was transported to Auckland.

SH1 POHUEHUE VIADUCT, WARKWORTH - CRASH - 7:45AM Stop/Go traffic management is in place at Pohuehue Viaduct, between...

Posted by NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland on Monday, 16 July 2018

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

The crash that closed motorway for four hours - the human face of a tragedy

6 Jul, 2018 10:59am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Teen cyclist killed in late-night hit-and-run

19 May, 2018 7:42am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Ironman Bozzone recovering after being hit by truck

4 Jul, 2018 9:15am
3 minutes to read