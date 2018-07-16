A dawn ceremony has been held at Muriwai Beach to bless the site where a West Auckland couple were swept to their deaths yesterday.

About 40 people gathered for a blessing and karakia for the former refugees from Burma, Kay Dah Ukay, 48, and his wife Mu Thu Pa, 50, who were fishing on the rocks with their three youngest children aged 13, 9 and 7 yesterday when tragedy struck.

Family, members of the Auckland Burmese community, tāngata whenua, Muriwai lifeguards, police and general members of the Muriwai community came to pay their respects.

The blessings took place near the rocks the couple had been fishing from, before a still ocean and with a blustery, cold onshore breeze blowing.

Advertisement

Family of the drowning victims Kay Dah Ukay, 48, and his wife Mu Thu Pa, 50, gather at Muriwai beach. Photo / Brett Phibbs

An older daughter, Dah Htoo Ukay, 25, told the Herald her father slipped on the wet rocks as he tried to haul in a fish.

"When they went fishing they got a big fish and tried to take it out," she said.

"He was slipping on the rock and fell in the water.

"My mother also tried to hold the rod. My younger sister tried to grab my mother, but she fell in the water too."

Jay Ukay, 9, said the three siblings called for help.

"There was this old man standing on the deck [behind the rocks]. He called 111."

The alarm was raised about 2pm.

Jay said an ambulance and a helicopter arrived quickly. Police found their mother's body first.

"They said she was still breathing a little bit but after half an hour she was gone. But my father, he was already passed away," he said.

Happy times: Kay Dah Ukay and his wife Mu Thu Pa (far left) with their nine children and one grandchild. Photo / Supplied

Dah Htoo Ukay said it took police about 40 minutes to find her father's body.

She said, 20 years ago her parents and the older children had to flee from the Burmese army to reach safety in Thailand.

They lived in a refugee camp on the Thai/Burmese border for 10 years before being resettled in New Zealand in January 2008.

Both parents were still learning English with Waitakere Adult Literacy, but the older children are now working. Dah Htoo Ukay works in the Tegel chicken factory and two of her brothers work at a warehouse.