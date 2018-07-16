A man killed and dumped in a popular Bay of Plenty tourist spot was the father of a young girl.

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson, who was found in water under the McLaren Falls Bridge on Friday morning. A Western Bay of Plenty man was yesterday arrested in connection with the death.

James Lee Green, 27, was remanded in custody after appearing in the Hamilton District Court yesterday on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Paterson by helping dispose of his body in order for another man to avoid arrest.

He also faces an additional charge of driving while disqualified at Cambridge on Friday.

Green was found at a Pohutukawa Dr, Hamilton, home on Sunday night after the armed offenders squad carried out a raid on the house.

Police at the McLaren Falls bridge near Tauranga where Mitchell Paterson's body was found on Friday. Photo/File.

Two other men were also arrested at the house. Leon Colin Wilson, 52, of Hamilton, is charged with pointing a sawn-off shotgun at officers and unlawful possession of a weapon. Grant Wickins, 33, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The arrests come as Paterson's family prepare to farewell him in his home town of Ngaruawahia on Thursday.

A death notice in the Herald states Paterson, known as Chucky, was a "Dada with unconditional love of Jazmin" as well as being a loved "grandson, nephew, cousin and friend".

His funeral will be held at the Ngaruawahia Bowling Club at 2pm followed by a private cremation.