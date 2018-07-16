After a wet and wild weekend some calm weather is descending on the country, allowing rain-soaked areas an opportunity to dry out.

MetService meteorologist Arno Dyason said today just some showers and cloudy periods were forecast in the west of both the North and South Islands.

"Apart from that there is not too much going on."

Temperatures, too, would be mild across the country, hovering around the mid to late teens.

Advertisement

Here's some good news!



Rainfall is forecast to be below normal across the rain-soaked North Island and a good portion of the South Island over the next 1-2 weeks 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iaLF0puFUv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 16, 2018

The settled weather would allow parts of Auckland and the Coromandel, which were hammered with heavy rain on Sunday, to dry out.

State Highway 25 at Ruamahunga remains closed between Thames and Coromandel town due to a slip north of Otuturu Cresent.

Tomorrow, the narrow ridge over New Zealand, behind the calm weather, will move away to the east, allowing a trough to move across the country on Thursday.

On Friday, a strong and moist northwest flow will spread over central and southern New Zealand, ahead of a front forecast to move across the country from the west on Saturday.

Late Friday and Saturday there is potential for heavy rain around southern Westland and Fiordland, and Westland and Buller on Saturday.

There could also be west to northwesterly winds reaching severe gales in exposed parts of Wellington, southern Wairarapa and eastern regions of the South Island including Stewart Island.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine spells and a few showers. Westerlies. 17C high, 7C overnight.

Auckland

​ Cloudy periods and a few showers. Westerlies. 16C high, 9C overnight.

Hamilton

Cloudy periods and a few showers. Westerlies. 15C high, 5C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Becoming fine, however chance evening shower. Westerlies. 16C high, 7C overnight.

New Plymouth Cloudy periods with a few showers. Westerlies. 15C high, 5C overnight.



Napier A fine day with westerlies. 17C high, 3C overnight.



Wellington Fine apart from morning cloud. Northerlies gradually dying out. 13C high, 5C overnight.



Nelson Fine with light winds. 15C high, 2C overnight.

Christchurch Fine. Northwesterlies dying out this morning. 15C high, 0C overnight.



Dunedin Fine. Northwesterlies dying out. 14C high, 6C overnight.