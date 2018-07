The tramper who died in the Nelson Lakes National Park was Chien Han Chee.

The 25-year-old was from Malaysia.

A search and rescue operation was launched yesterday morning after he failed to return from a solo tramping trip on Friday as planned.

His body was located about 9.30am yesterday in the Mt Robert Range area and was airlifted out.

Advertisement

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police said they "offer their sympathies to Mr Chee's family at this difficult time".