Police are urging any further victims of financial crime to come forward, after a man pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

Joshua Johnston pleaded guilty in the Wellington District Court to three charges of obtaining by deception.

Police say he fraudulently obtained about $3 million, by asking victims to invest in an audio-visual contract and leasing work in Waikato. They were promised dividends for their investment.

Detective Daryl Gera said there might still be more victims, or people who believe they are owed money by Johnston, and investigators want to hear from them.

"There should be no shame in any victim of financial crime coming forward.

"People who commit such offences can be cunning, crafty and determined to take people's money.

"If you have been affected by this particular fraud, we would like to hear from you."

Those wanting to contact police should email daryl.gera@police.govt.nz.

Johnston is due to be sentenced on August 31.