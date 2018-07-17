In a major new move, DOC is proposing a mass closure of high-maintenance, high-risk and low-visitor tracks in kauri growing regions, including Northland.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) wants submissions on a proposal to close 34 tracks. Members of the public and interest groups have less than a month to have their say.

The decision to introduce a tougher regime would not be taken lightly, DOC said when the plan was revealed. It has been in talks with iwi and other stakeholders, including national recreational bodies, on the proposed closures.

"As there is currently no proven cure or treatment for kauri dieback, we can only save kauri by stopping the disease from spreading,'' Northern director of operations Sue Reed-Thomas said.

Track closures needed to be considered as the best and most affordable safeguard.

"This consultation process allows the public, who we know have a vested interested in the forest, kauri and kauri dieback, a chance to have their say."

The proposal is for 24 full and 10 partial closures, the latter where DOC can close a section of track but visitors still have the bush walking or kauri viewing experience.

In keeping with DOC saying a month ago there were no plans to close some popular tracks in Waipoua Forest, the most visited ones are not on the list. Less frequently visited Waipoua Forest tracks on the proposed list are the Hukatere, Lookout, Toatoa and nearby Tutamoe Tracks.

The Kauri Bush Track near Kaitaia, and Te Rangi Trig and already rahui-closed Pukemore Tracks in Russell State Forest made the list due to high vector risk and low visitor rates.

Nearer Whāngarei are the Massey and Cullen Rd tracks near Waipū and Brattys Bush near Ngunguru.

Meanwhile, Kauri Coast tracks to be temporarily closed at various times between July and December are Kauri Bushman's Track near Matakohe, Tokatoka Track, Pakotai Track, the Yakas Walk in the Waipoua Forest, Hauturu Highpoint Track and Waiotemarama Loop Track.

Anyone wanting to submit on the longer-term partial or full closures has until August 10, and can find out more through kauridieback@doc.govt.nz