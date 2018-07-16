A child sex offender has been sent back to jail for illegally using a cellphone in breach of prison release conditions.

Michael John Kight, who turns 26 in September, used the phone to call police last month and inquiries revealed he had also used the phone for other purposes.

Back in custody since his arrest, he appeared before Judge Arthur Tompkins yesterday in Napier District Court and was sentenced to a further three months' jail on a raft of charges.

Three of the charges involved breaching conditions of his release from prison and one each of providing misleading information to the child sex offenders' register team, and possession of a pipe for the use of methamphetamine.

Kight had been released from Rimutaka Prison on February 28, after serving part of a sentence of one year and 11 months for offences revealed after a dating app user told police of Kight's discussions about wanting to abduct and sexually abuse young boys.

Those offences included sending objectionable material to a police officer posing on line as a 14-year-old male.

Kight made his call to police in Wellington on May 26, but later denied having had the phone.

He was arrested at Hawke's Bay Airport on June 8 after police had been told of an abusive text message he had sent to a family in Hawke's Bay.