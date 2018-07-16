Debate the artistic merits all you like, a "doodle" by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already passed the $1000 mark at auction.

Ardern's artwork, titled "The Political Cycle", is being auctioned as part of the Quarry Arts Centre's Great Plate display in Whangārei.

The Political Cycle by Jacinda Ardern.

Altogether, 94 plates - and the Ardern "doodle" - were on the block in the Northland Craft Trust Great Plate fundraiser, which was launched at the Quarry on Friday.

One of the attendees at the exhibition launch, Anne Bowden, thought Ardern's work was very funny, and a great effort, considering she had plenty of other things on her mind at the time of doing it.

"It's very apt," Bowden said.

Anne Bowden checks out the 'doodle' sent by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to be auctioned off as part of the Quarry Arts Centre's Great Plate display. It's titled The Political Cycle.

Ardern's art was in esteemed company. Works from Amorangi Hikuroa, Peter Lange, Fiona Tunicliffe, Tony Ogle, Lester Hall and Ardern were also among the works up for sale this year.

Bidding is on TradeMe and closes on July 23.

Organiser Karen Irwin said she was humbled by the number and talent of the contributing artists.

This year the auction's reserve price was $55. By Tuesday morning, bidding on Ardern's work had reached $1000.

The Northland Craft Trust said verification of Ardern's work would be provided to the winning bidder.

Last month, an artwork by Ardern titled 'Everything' raised $2500 for the Parent to Parent charity.

Great Plate artists' profiles can be viewed on the Quarry Arts Centre Facebook page.