A "drunken dispute over goat pie" led to a man allegedly being punched in the face during a busy weekend for Queenstown Police.

Two men got into an argument outside Night 'n Day on Camp St, Queenstown, on Saturday morning about 4.20am.

A 47-year-old was accused of being racist by the other man after he allegedly said goat pie could only be bought in an Asian shop.

Police alleged the man who made the accusation was then punched in the face, leading to the other man being charged with assault.

He was due to appear in court today.

Two other alleged assaults were reported to have taken place in Queenstown.

A taxi driver got into a dispute with a passenger shortly after 3am yesterday about him eating pizza in the car.

The 32-year-old man, of Queenstown, was arrested and given a pre-charge warning after he allegedly punched the taxi driver in the face during the row.

A 23-year-old man was charged with assault after an argument broke out on Dart Place over uninvited guests being brought home by his housemate.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said one of the unwanted guests was allegedly pushed over, causing him to "hit his head and suffer a concussion".

Queenstown Police also responded to a number of other incidents in the town over the weekend.

A 23-year-old man, of Queenstown, was arrested and charged with wilful damage and unlawfully being in a building shortly after 1am on Saturday morning.

Watt said the man was "extremely intoxicated" and broke the doors at the main entrance to O'Connells Shopping Centre, before running around inside the mall.

Security officers apprehended him and police were called to the scene to arrest him.

Two teenage girls, of Alexandra, were charged with driving with excess breath-alcohol in the early hours of Saturday morning after crashing into a hotel sign on Frankton Rd.

Watt said the vehicle drove off after hitting the sign and was stopped by officers further down the road.

He said the driver and passenger had swapped seats after hitting the sign and that when breath-tested, both blew readings above the legal limit.

An 18-year-old girl blew a reading of 658mcg and a 19-year-old girl blew a reading of 982mcg.

Both had their driving licences suspended for 28 days.

A police officer was involved in a crash after being called out to a vehicle driving complaint in the town at 3.40pm on Saturday.

The male officer attempted to do a U-turn and crashed into a car being used to service fire safety equipment.

The incident is still being investigated.

As the new week began and the World Cup final drew to a close this morning, some football fans gathered outside The Exchange Cafe in Ballarat St reportedly became disorderly and jumped out in front of cars.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of acting in a disorderly manner.

Police said another man stepped in and was arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers.

Both were given a pre-charge warning.

Police are looking for a driver who failed to stop in Queenstown this morning.

The driver of a 2002 Holden Commodore car, believed to be stolen, failed to stop about 2.30am on Shotover St, before the vehicle continued onto Fernhill Rd.

The car was found abandoned on a cul-de-sac in Fernhill.

The driver, who Watt said is a man in his early to mid-20s, was seen running away through a series of nearby gardens and is yet to be found.

The vehicle was impounded by police and Watt is appealing for witnesses to come forward or contact Queenstown Police.