The second half of July is shaping up to be a lot warmer than average thanks to some mild air flows and subtropical breezes.

WeatherWatch NZ said this week daytime highs across the country were looking to be in the mid to late teens, reaching 17C to 19C in eastern areas and possibly Northland.

The South Island would also be slightly warmer than usual, with just light frosts forecast in Southland and Otago.

Queenstown was forecast for an overnight low of 7C on Friday.

Waiouru on the Central Plateau, which regularly drops well below 0C, had a high of 10C this Friday, and overnight lows above freezing all week.

By Friday and the weekend a cold front would be travelling north of the country, encouraging subtropical winds to move in behind it.

WeatherWatch NZ said modelling for next week showed some days of subtropical northeasterly winds for large parts of New Zealand.

"It is not 100 per cent locked in but the general trend does seem to suggest more milder than normal air flows for our country.

"Even if the northeasterly flow doesn't kick in next week the models suggest not much shift in airflows, which would encourage more of the same from this coming week."

There were also no significant southerly storms forecast over the next week.