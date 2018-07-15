Police have arrested a man following three bank robberies in West Auckland over the past month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small said each incident involved a lone offender entering the bank, handing the teller a note indicating they had a weapon and demanding money, before fleeing with cash.

The robberies occurred at the Glen Eden Kiwibank on June 22, ANZ in West City Mall on July 1 and the Henderson BNZ on July 13.

"These incidents were particularly distressing for staff involved and we hope this arrest will provide some reassurance to the community, as well as demonstrate our commitment to finding those allegedly responsible for serious crimes and hold them to account," Small said.

Police have also carried out a search warrant at a West Auckland address and seized several thousand dollars in cash, a BMW vehicle and an imitation firearm.

A 29-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court today on three aggravated robbery charges.

Small said the arrest came as a result of information received from a member of the public, following appeals made through the media.