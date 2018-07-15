A main Coromandel highway has reopened, allowing stranded visitors and residents to get through after being cut off following yesterday's deluge.

The NZ Transport Agency said SH25A Kopu-Hikuai Rd was now open under stop/go traffic management.

The road was closed yesterday afternoon due to a slip, as the region was drenched in around 100mm of rain.

Parts of SH25 north of Thames have been closed since yesterday afternoon due to two slips, one in Ruamahunga, north of Otuturu Cresent, and another near Whalebone Stream and Tapu Wharf Rd.

Thames/Coromandel District Council said Neavesville Rd in Matatoki and Puriri Rd in Te Kouma were also closed due to slips.

MetService meteorologist Arno Dyason said the Coromandel ranges received the majority of the rain, after parts of Auckland were inundated earlier in the day.

SH25A between Kopu and Hikuwai has reopened under stop/go management. Image / Google Maps

The Coromandel usually gets about 200mm of rain throughout the entire month of July.

The heaviest rain hit about mid afternoon, leading to flooding and slips, trapping residents and holidaymakers.

The storm first wreaked havoc in Auckland early morning.

Between 8am and 10am rain was recorded at times of 40mm/hour, Dyason said.

Last night the storm continued east and Whakatāne Airport recorded about 24mm an hour around midnight.

The ranges above Gisborne and Hawke's Bay also received a drenching, before the system moved offshore to the east of the country this morning.

Today a showery, westerly flow was moving across the North Island, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms to most of the west coast.