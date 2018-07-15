A 28-year-old woman has been charged with the homicide of a teenager in Mangere.
The woman will appear in court today.
Demetrius Pairama's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Road on July 8.
An autopsy revealed the 17-year-old had been killed the day before.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua previously said the tragedy involved a "vulnerable young female" and that police were supporting her family.
Police said they cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests.
Pairama had been a student at Northland College in Kaikohe.
Former principal Jim Luders, who finished at the school at the end of term one, previously told the Herald Pairama was a high-needs student who was very much loved.
"We are absolutely shattered at this news. We put a lot of love and care into her here in Kaikohe.
"She was a high-needs student requiring sensitive support, which she repaid with boundless smiles and energy.
"A very tragic and sad loss.''
