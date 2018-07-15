A 28-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a teenager in the Auckland suburb of Māngere.

The woman appeared today in the Manukau District Court accused of murdering Dimetrius Pairama earlier this month.

Her lawyer, Matthew Goodwin, argued for interim name suppression, on the grounds of personal safety to his client.

Police supported the application for name suppression, which was hesitantly granted by Judge Tony Couch.

Details of the alleged offending were also suppressed.

The court heard the woman was arrested about 7.30pm last night.

Judge Couch remanded her in custody until the next court appearance in the High Court next month.

When the accused was led away back to the holding cells, a woman yelled from the public gallery: "Take responsibility for what you've done."

Pairama's body was found in a vacant Housing New Zealand property on Buckland Rd on July 8.

An autopsy revealed the 17-year-old had died the day before.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua previously said the tragedy involved a "vulnerable young female" and that police were supporting her family.

Police said they cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests and the court heard today there were three more suspects.

Pairama was a student at Northland College in Kaikohe.

Former principal Jim Luders, who finished at the school at the end of term one, previously told the Herald Pairama was a high-needs student who was very much loved.

"We are absolutely shattered at this news. We put a lot of love and care into her here in Kaikohe.

"She was a high-needs student requiring sensitive support, which she repaid with boundless smiles and energy.

"A very tragic and sad loss.''