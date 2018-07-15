A house in Central Hawkes Bay has been gutted by fire early this morning.

Fire and Emergency was called about 3.30 to a house well-ablaze in Waipawa, south of Hastings.

Six fire trucks were there at its height, and two remain at the scene.

There were no people inside and no reported injuries.

It was the second house fire in two days for the small Hawke's Bay town, after another yesterday destroyed a family home.

Thirty-five volunteer firefighters spent most of yesterday battling the blaze on Johnson St.

The five occupants were out of the house by the time firefighters arrived, but one person received first degree burns.

