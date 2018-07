One person has died in a serious crash in Pukekohe.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Stuart Rd at 5.46am where a car and a truck had collided.

One person died at the scene, and another suffered minor injuries.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are still on the scene.

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A section of Waiuku Rd, between Douglas Rd and Domain Rd, has been closed.

Auckland Transport said a detour was in place.

WAIUKU RD, PUKEKOHE - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:30AM, MON 16 JUL

Due to a serious crash a section of Waiuku Rd, between Douglas Rd & Domain Rd, in Pukekohe is NOW CLOSED. A short detour is in place. Allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/XKOimIYKPp — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 15, 2018

