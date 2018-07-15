Two main Coromandel roads remain closed due to floods and slips following yesterday's torrential downpour. And more heavy rain is forecast for some areas, including Auckland, today.

MetService meteorologist Arno Dyason said the Coromandel ranges received about 100mm of rain after Auckland received a drenching earlier in the day.

The Coromandel usually gets about 200mm of rain throughout the entire month of July.

The heaviest rain hit about mid afternoon, leading to flooding and slips, trapping residents and holidaymakers.

State Highway 25 north of Thames has been closed since yesterday afternoon due to two slips, one 2km north of Waiomu and another near Whalebone Stream and Tapu Wharf Rd.

SH25/25A COROMANDEL - ROADS CLOSED - 6:15AM, MON 16 JUL

Due to slips SH25 (Thames Coast Rd) is CLOSED in both Tapu & Ruamahunga while SH25A is CLOSED between Kopu & Hikuai: https://t.co/eQiE7RiUth. Please drive with caution on all other roads. ^TP pic.twitter.com/IP0nDd6LeZ — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 15, 2018

The slip near Waiomu was expected to be cleared by 3pm today.

SH25A was also closed due to a slip between Kopu and Hikuai.

The storm first wreaked havoc in Auckland early morning.

Between 8am and 10am rain was recorded at times of 40mm/hour, Dyason said.

Last night the storm continued east and Whakatāne Airport recorded about 24mm an hour around midnight.

The ranges above Gisborne and Hawke's Bay also received a drenching, before the system moved offshore to the east of the country this morning.

Today a showery, westerly flow was moving across the North Island, bringing a moderate risk of thunderstorms to most of the west coast.

A look at the week ahead:



A few showers linger on Monday, but mostly dry on Tuesday and Wednesday.



A front brings rain to western areas on Thursday, then mostly dry on Friday.



Many areas will also enjoy warmer than average temps this week, especially the eastern South Island. pic.twitter.com/KjZkdHuLmH — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 15, 2018

"Showers are on the doorstep of Auckland this morning, and it looks like they could get decent in some places later today."

The coast from Northland to Taranaki was right in line for some thunderstorms through the day, with potential for localised heavy rain and small hail.

While the west was in for a wild day of weather, out east was not looking too bad, Dyason said.

Tomorrow a ridge was forecast to move on to the country, before a trough arrived overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday, spreading across the country Thursday.

On Friday a strengthening moist northwest flow would move over the South Island bringing rain to the West Coast.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Possible early fog. A few showers, some heavy with chance morning thunderstorms. Westerlies. 17C high, 8C overnight.

Auckland

​ Early fog. Occasional showers, some heavy and possibly thundery in the morning, mainly in the west. Northerlies turning westerly afternoon. 16C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton

Early fog, then occasional showers, some possibly heavy, easing evening. Northerlies turning westerly afternoon. 15C high, 6C overnight.

Tauranga

Fine spells but chance shower. Northerlies turning westerly afternoon. 16C high, 8C overnight.

New Plymouth Occasional showers, some heavy with possible thunderstorms and hail. Northerlies changing westerly in the morning. 15C high, 8C overnight.



Napier Rain clearing to fine early morning as strong easterlies turn lighter northwest. 18C high, 6C overnight.



Wellington Rain easing to a few showers early morning, possibly heavy from afternoon then clearing evening. Northeasterlies tending northwesterly. 13C high, 10C overnight.



Nelson Showers, some heavy, clearing to fine spells afternoon and northerlies easing. 14C high, 5C overnight.

Christchurch Morning rain then becoming fine. Northeast tending northerly afternoon. 14C high, 4C overnight.



Dunedin Cloudy periods and a few showers both morning and evening. Brisk northeast easing afternoon.