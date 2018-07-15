A truck driver had a lucky escape after his vehicle went off the road and was submerged in floodwaters.

The incident occurred on Tahuna Rd near Ohinewai in the Waikato District this evening as rain and wind batters most of the North Island.

A police spokeswoman said the truck drove into a ditch and went "completely underwater" in what was believed to be flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The motorist escaped through the driver's window of the truck.

Advertisement

He was not injured and there were no other cars involved. Police and the fire service are on their way to the scene.

New Zealand Transport Agency has warned of flooding on the roads between Ohinewai and Mercer, just north of Huntly.

The agency said at 5.45pm that there was severe congestion in both directions and motorists should expect delays.