The Coromandel has been cut off by flooding and slips.

The two roads in and out of the Coromandel are both blocked as wild weather continues to hammer the country.

The Thames Coromandel District Council said four sections of the state highway network were closed across the district and more may be affected later because of the rising river levels and the king tide at 8.45pm.

SH25 was closed at Manaia and SH25 Whitianga to Kaimarama were closed due to flooding and SH25A Kopu- Hikuai was closed due to a slip.

SH25 (Thames Coast Rd) was also closed 3km south of Tapu because of a slip.

This is the latest photo someone has sent us of slip between Tairua and Kopu.

Heavy downpours had also nearly closed roads on the southern approaches to the peninsula with SH25 nearly underwater south of Tairua and surface flooding on SH2 between Paeroa and SH1.

By noon the Coromandel ranges had already seen of 107.5mm recorded since 7pm yesterday and heavy rain warnings remain in place for the region.

The Metservice predicted 60 to 90mm of rain to fall across the peninsula between 9am this morning and 6pm tonight with as much as 20 to 30mm falling per hour at its worst.

Herald reader Babette Maas sent in a photo of cars passing through waters up to their axles, saying it was likely the dreadful weather conditions would lead to parts of SH2 becoming impassable shortly.

Travelling from Waihi Beach back to Auckland, she said traffic ground to a crawl near Maramarua because of the floodwaters.

"All of a sudden there was water on the road and there is not a lot you can do, you have to go through, and that was probably as deep as we could go with our car," she said.

"There was hardly any visibility, even driving slow … we're glad to be back in our house."

Flooding has closed SH25 between Whitianga and Kaimarama while on the other side, SH25A (Kopu-Hikuai Rd) has been blocked by a slip through the Coromandel Forest Park. Photo / Supplied

Residents in Matatoki, south of Thames, are also facing a shortage of drinking water.

"Some customers may be experiencing low water pressures or possibly no water," Thames-Coromandel District Council spokeswoman Laurna White said.

"We are sending a water tanker at Matatoki School for any customers experiencing problems with their water supply. Please bring your own container and water will need to be boiled before consumption."

💦 Flooding observed near Whitianga.



Whitianga has been one of the wettest locations in New Zealand today with over 80mm of rain so far.



📷 Stu Mackay pic.twitter.com/u2rLBp8y1B — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 15, 2018

Elsewhere, Taranaki motorists are being warned to take care as strong winds hit the area.

The strong winds are hitting State Highway 45, between New Plymouth and Opunake, and trees are down in some places with police asking motorists to take extra care or delay non-urgent travel.

The wild weather and gale-force winds earlier closed roads, felled trees, flooded properties and caused power cuts in Auckland.

Extreme weather is currently sweeping across New Zealand causing flooding and closing down roads.

The downpours hit the north early this morning, bringing 34.5mm in one hour to some Auckland suburbs while easterly gusts reached up to 113km/h in the Hauraki Gulf.

Albany recorded 31.3mm of rain between 7am and 8am today - the third-wettest hour since records for that area began almost nine years ago, according to Niwa.

Coromandel and East Coast residents are now bearing the brunt of the wet and windy weather that earlier wreaked havoc across Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The heavy rain brought plenty of surface flooding to low-lying areas, causing disruptions on some of Auckland's busiest roads.

Motorists were delayed on the Northern Motorway with the brief closures of Oteha Valley Rd on-ramp and two of its lanes in Rosedale.

Tāmaki Drive has also reopened after being closed around high tide.

Meanwhile those on SH1 in Warkworth are still facing major delays due to a car hitting a power pole.

Contractors have now opened SH28 with a stop-go system in place but NZTA still warns of delays.

Northlanders, Aucklanders and those along the coast in the Bay of Plenty were warned to watch out for flooding as rain and high winds coincide with a king tide this morning and again this evening.

High tide in Auckland this morning was at 8.53am. The next high tide is at 9.19pm.

Today's main centre forecasts

Whangarei

Rain, with heavy falls, easing to a few showers late morning as strong easterlies change lighter northerly. Chance thunderstorm. High 17C low 9C

Auckland

Rain, heavy and possibly thundery, with easterly gales, gusting 120 km/h. Rain and winds easing towards evening. High 16C low 10C

Hamilton

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy, as easterlies become strong. Rain easing evening as winds change lighter northerly. High 15C low 8C

Tauranga

Showers turning to rain morning, with heavy falls, as easterlies become strong. Possible evening thunderstorms. Weather easing overnight. High 16C low 9C

Wellington

A fine day, then cloud increasing and some evening rain. Light winds. High 15C low 10C

Christchurch

Cloud increasing. Chance shower, then more likely from evening. Northeasterlies becoming strong. High 13C low 8C

Dunedin

A few showers developing morning and becoming more frequent evening. Strong, gusty northeasterlies. High 11C low 10C