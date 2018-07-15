There is tentative public support for a huge statue of Papatuanuku at the entrance to Auckland's harbour, but many are concerned about the potential cost.

The statue of the Maori Earth Mother has been proposed by Ngati Whatua o Orakei and is part-funded by the Auckland Council, which has put an initial $1m into its design and development.

It would be as tall as, or taller than New York's Statue of Liberty, which is 46 metres high, as would be situated at the historic headland of Takaparawhau/Bastion Point.

Jenny Blacklock, from Motueka, said she absolutely loved the idea of the statue, saying it would be a masterpiece in one of the most beautiful harbours in the world.

Advertisement

"I would be very proud to see something so special put on Bastion Point."

But she opposed any funding coming from the Auckland Council, saying all costs should be covered by the iwi.

Kevin Cairns said it would be a great addition to a wonderful harbour.

"It's at a great spot in Auckland, a wonderful thing to view whether arriving in New Zealand by plane or boat.

"When flying into Sydney, I never look out for a building apart from the opera house and the bridge. That is what Sydney is known for."

Several readers said the statue should be built in a way which allowed visitors to climb to the top, similar to New York's Statue of Liberty.

"The views from up there would have tourists coming from miles around," one said.

Another reader, Tony Parker, said it would be a great sight for tourists arriving by cruise ship.

But he felt it was not a priority for ratepayers' money, and asked whether tourism operators might cover some of the cost.

Mark Lawson called it a "total waste of money".

"A complete kick in the face to motorists north of the Harbour Bridge," he said.

Steve Crow said there were "far better" ways to spend the likely millions of dollars in costs.

"As if the bloody faux state house isn't enough," he said, referring to Michael Parekowhai's The Lighthouse on the Auckland waterfront.

"Aucklanders have just been slammed with additional petrol taxes to fund vital roading infrastructure projects yet we can afford this sort of nonsense?"

Wendy Morrell's review was more scathing: "One word - horrendous."

One reader supported the idea of a statue but asked whether it could be representative of all of New Zealand.

"Why not a giant Kiwi for us?" he said.

The structure of Papatuanuku, if it went ahead, would stand 30-50m tall on the historic headland of Takaparawhau/Bastion Point.

The iwi has conceived it as Auckland's version of the Statue of Liberty or the 30m Christ the Redeemer above Rio de Janeiro, visible in lights at night from across the city, with stunning views from downtown, the North Shore, and from ships and ferries.

Mayor Phil Goff said it "has the potential to be an iconic symbol of Auckland".

"It will reflect the unique culture and identity of our city and be enjoyed equally by Maori, the wider community and international visitors," he said.

Auckland Council has approved $1 million in its 10-year budget for the initial design and development of the proposed structure or pou - $100,000 for design in the current financial year and a further $900,000 for initial development next year.

Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust chairwoman Marama Royal said conceptual designs were under consideration.

"While there is still a consultation process to go through and a more detailed concept to be developed, Ngati Whatua Orakei supports the idea of having a culturally significant icon in Tamaki Makaurau that will be recognised across the world," she said.