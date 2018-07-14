Police have named the homicide victim found below McLaren Falls Bridge earlier this week.

He was 26-year-old Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson, of Ngaruawahia.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner said Paterson's body was found in the water below McLaren Falls Bridge, on McLaren Falls Road, about 11.30am on Friday.

As part of the investigation, police were searching a residential address in Mill Lane, Hamilton.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bay of Plenty and Waikato Police are working together and a scene guard at the property will remain in place today.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Homicide investigation launched after body found at waterfall

14 Jul, 2018 8:08am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Live: Tree into house, roads closed as wild weather hits

15 Jul, 2018 6:19am
5 minutes to read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Lotto strikes again in Tauranga

15 Jul, 2018 9:11am
Quick Read
BAY OF PLENTY TIMES

Severe weather prompts cancellation of Winter Nights Winter Lights tonight

15 Jul, 2018 9:52am
Quick Read