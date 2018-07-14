Police have named the homicide victim found below McLaren Falls Bridge earlier this week.

He was 26-year-old Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson, of Ngaruawahia.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner said Paterson's body was found in the water below McLaren Falls Bridge, on McLaren Falls Road, about 11.30am on Friday.

As part of the investigation, police were searching a residential address in Mill Lane, Hamilton.

Bay of Plenty and Waikato Police are working together and a scene guard at the property will remain in place today.

Police inquiries are ongoing.