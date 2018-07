A person has died after a ute crashed down a 10-metre bank and ended up in stream.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Speedies Rd in Te Anga near Waitomo at 9.15am.

​​

Speedies Rd runs alongside the Marokopa River and Mangaohae stream.

Advertisement

One person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.