A section of SH1 was closed this morning after a car crashed into a power pole south of Warkworth.

The pole was leaning across the road after the impact.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened shortly after 7am on SH1 between Valerie Close and Toovey Rd.

The driver suffered minor injuries, she said.

Advertisement

The road had been initially closed but was now operating under a stop-go system.

A detour is available via SH16 and Woodcocks Rd.