Wet and wild weather is already starting to cause traffic problems in Auckland this morning.

The Oteha Valley Road on-ramp to the Northern Motorway, on the North Shore, is closed, and motorists can expect delays on the northbound Lincoln Road on-ramp of the North Western Motorway because of flooding.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, OTEHA - FLOODING - 8:10AM

Due to flooding the southbound Oteha Valley Road on-ramp is CLOSED. Please use an alternative route and expect delays. ^EW pic.twitter.com/ODmOGj2dey — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 14, 2018

Northlanders, Aucklanders and those along the coast in the Bay of Plenty are being warned to watch out for possible flooding as rain and high winds coincide with a king tide this morning and again this evening.

High tides today in Auckland are at 8.53am and 9.19pm.

Advertisement

Heavy rain warnings for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty ranges and for Gisborne from Tolaga Bay northwards have been issued by MetService.

Eastern coastal areas between Northland and Bay of Plenty were being warned of the potential for flooding as the king tide coincides with high winds.

SH16 NORTH WESTERN MWY, HENDERSON - FLOODING - 8:15AM

Please take extra care and expect delays on the northbound Lincoln Road on-ramp due to flooding. ^EW pic.twitter.com/sDKrrQbjts — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 14, 2018

Aucklanders are facing a day of rain and gale force winds.

Tāmaki Drive in Auckland had been predicted to be one of the areas most under threat of flooding today.

Maraetai and the Northern Motorway between Esmonde and Onewa roads are also likely be affected.

NZTA warned debris is expected on many main roads in the South Island this coming week between periods of high seas.

MetService meterologist Andrew James said exposed north-eastern areas would bear the brunt of it today and could expect big rainfall numbers.

The rain band which delivered 48.6mm to Kerirkeri in the last 18h now sits over Auckland and the Coromadel Peninsula. We expect this band to move off these areas around midday. You can keep up to date with the progression of rain with our radars here https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^AC pic.twitter.com/WsnESfct6v — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2018

"That rain and those gale easterlies are going to continue this morning and into the afternoon."

Later this afternoon, the rain would ease to isolated showers as the winds turned north-west, he said.

The band of rain was moving south, and would being affect the rest of the north island as it progressed.

Significant wave heights over the eastern coast of the Norht Island are reading around 3.5m (max waves of 5m). With high tide around 9am this morning now is the time of greatest risk for wave inundation for eastern coasts from Northland through to western Bay of Plenty. ^AC pic.twitter.com/YnOa2Y8Uf3 — MetService (@MetService) July 14, 2018



"Most of it will be easing overnight tonight."

It could be a wet and miserable week.

Aucklanders can expect showers tomorrow with northerlies turning westerly in the afternoon.

The showers and westerlies are expected to continue in Auckland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today's roads status

Auckland

• SH 1 Esmonde Rd Interchange to Onewa Rd Interchange Southbound - multiple lanes on this section of motorway may close due to flooding.

SH16 North Western Motorway, Henderson - as of 8.15am Sunday take extra care and expect delays on the northbound Lincoln Road on-ramp due to flooding.

Nelson / Marlborough

• SH 63 Renwick to St Arnaud – Flooding – Caution – Due to flooding on the Wash Bridge, there is a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place. Road users are advised to take extra care.



Canterbury (Including Alpine / Mountain Passes)

• SH 73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass – Area Warning - Ice – Ice likely through the Pass - slow down



West Coast

• SH 67 Granity to Hector – Caution – Road Debris - There is likely to be debris on the road between Granity and Hector during periods of high seas during this week.

• SH 6 Fox Glacier to Haast (Bruce Bay ) - Caution – Road Debris - There is likely to be debris on the road at Bruce Bay during periods of high seas during this week.

• SH 6 Westport to Greymouth (Punakaiki) - Caution – Road Debris - There is likely to be debris on the road between Granity and Hector during periods of high seas during this week.

• SH 6 Westport to Greymouth (Fox River) - Caution – Road Debris - There is likely to be debris on the road between Granity and Hector during periods of high seas during this week.

• SH 6 Fox River (Whitehorse Hill) – Slip – Caution – Road open to one lane.

Today's main centre forecasts

Whangarei

Rain, with heavy falls, easing to a few showers late morning as strong easterlies change lighter northerly. Chance thunderstorm. High 17C low 9C

Auckland

Rain, heavy and possibly thundery, with easterly gales, gusting 120 km​/​h. Rain and winds easing towards evening. High 16C low 10C

Hamilton

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy, as easterlies become strong. Rain easing evening as winds change lighter northerly. High 15C low 8C

Tauranga

Showers turning to rain morning, with heavy falls, as easterlies become strong. Possible evening thunderstorms. Weather easing overnight. High 16C low 9C

Wellington

A fine day, then cloud increasing and some evening rain. Light winds. High 15C low 10C

Christchurch

Cloud increasing. Chance shower, then more likely from evening. Northeasterlies becoming strong. High 13C low 8C

Dunedin

A few showers developing morning and becoming more frequent evening. Strong, gusty northeasterlies. High 11C low 10C