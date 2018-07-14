Auckland households and businesses will get some extra pocket money in August or September thanks to Vector.

The power provider is splitting a $16 million credit between all Auckland customers.

That will see each property receive $30 in either August or September.

The company had previously passed on the credit it received from Transpower directly to power retailers to pass on to customers but decided it was "fairer and more transparent to pay it directly" from now on.

Those in the north or west of Auckland, will get a cheque in August while those in central, east and south Auckland would get the top up with their dividend payment in September.

Each year Transpower returns the surplus created once the costs in the electricity wholesale market had been worked out, so Vector can pass the savings back to consumers.

Only those currently living in Auckland who pay for power from the city's network will get the rebate.