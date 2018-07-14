Honor Carter has revealed her new career pathway as she and the kids settle into New Zealand life again.

Former All Black Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand with wife Honor and sons Marco and Fox after three years with French club Racing 92.

His family will set up in Auckland, and Carter will move to Japan to start a two-year contract with the Kobelco Steelers.

Honor shared the career news on an Instagram story to her 15,000 followers detailing their first few days back in the homeland.

Advertisement

"Health and fitness always played a huge role in my life.

"I'm a qualified Integrative nutritional health coach and currently studying to become a naturopath."

She offered her followers the opportunity to ask questions such as, did she miss France?

"I do miss France, especially seeing photos of summer there as it's so beautiful. We have wonderful memories that will last a lifetime. "

She explained she was a fulltime mum to her two boys, Marco and Fox.

"I wasn't fluent in French, which makes working there a challenge too.

"I started studying again and loved it."

She went on to explain the decision to stay in New Zealand while Carter played in Japan.

"After three years in a foreign country, we felt it was more settling for the children if I stayed in New Zealand with them.

"Dan is only in Japan for six months and our five-year-old starts school in two weeks.

"We can enjoy travelling there in the school holidays."