Several ASB customers have checked their accounts this morning to find multiple charges by Netflix, with one customer reportedly charged eight times.

Stuff reported an ASB spokeswoman had confirmed a number of customers had been charged by Netflix without authorisation from the user.

One customer had eight payments of $19.99 charged to their account.

In 2015 several New Zealand customers were overcharged soon after the service was launched here.

Sorry for the now resolved billing issues. Authorisations will be lifted from bank accts in coming days. Incoming help via @Netflixhelps. — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) May 25, 2015

One Netflix customer posted a photo of his bank account showing seven debit transactions of $11.99 each on May 25, although he said it was actually 11 withdrawals.

Netflix issued an apology and promised to rectify the billing error.

Netflix issued a statement saying the over-billing issue was not widespread.

"We are aware a small percentage of Australian and New Zealand members experienced multiple credit card authorisations for monthly billing," the statement read.

"The issue has been resolved. While no extra money was withdrawn from users' accounts, it may take several days for the authorisations to drop from users' bank accounts."

One New Zealand customer confirmed to the Herald that he had been overcharged.

Other Netflix users took to Facebook and Twitter to complain about the overcharging.

"I got charged $11.99 11 times total $131.89 ... I hope you refund the amount soon," wrote one angry customer.

"Gotta say, very disappointing from Netflix. I was hit 10 times over the weekend. On top of that when I first called Netflix up i was told that the issue of multiple billing could not possibly happen under your automated system," wrote another.