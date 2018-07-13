A body found in the water at a popular Bay of Plenty waterfall has sparked a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner said police launched the homicide investigation because a body was found in suspicious circumstances.

Police received a report of a body in the water below McLaren Falls Bridge on McLaren Falls Rd in Tauranga about 11.30am yesterday.

The body had not yet been identified and a forensic post mortem would take place today, Warner said.

He said the investigation was in its early stages and police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity on McLaren Falls Rd yesterday.

Call Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300 or anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.