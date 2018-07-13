A fire which broke out at the house where three people were last week shot, one fatally, is being treated as suspicious.

Two fire crews were called out to a small fire at a Matthews Crescent property in Hamilton about 9.30pm last night.

The fire was at the same house Robert Nelson was killed at by a gunman protecting to save his girlfriend Kahlee Marfell.

Emergency services were last night called to a fire at the house three people were last week shot in, one fatally. Photo / Hunter Calder

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they believed the fire was suspicious. Fire investigators were currently looking into the cause.

The spokesman could not give detail on the extent of the damage.

Nelson was shot dead while a 17-year-old was fighting for his life in Waikato Hospital after up to three gunmen rained down a series of shots at the Melville house about 1am last Sunday.

Marfell who turns 21 at the end of the month, is also recovering from surgery after suffering what is believed to a bullet wound to both femurs after a bullet went through one thigh and ended up in the other.

Marfell also spoke out from her Waikato Hospital bed on Monday morning, thankful at being alive, despite being shot.

Robert Nelson, 23, with his partner Kahlee. Robert was killed in a shooting in Hamilton, while Kahlee was in Waikato Hospital with serious injuries. Photo / Supplied

"You get shot f****ing how many times and you are still alive. I think that's a solid effort. That's a solid effort. Still alive," she said.

A neighbour today told the Herald he heard at least three "muffled shots" while watching a movie at the time of the shooting.

Forensic police were still at the scene on Wednesday carrying out their investigation, with one armed officer on guard.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page set up for the family of Robert Nelson has so far raised nearly $6500.